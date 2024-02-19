New Book Combative Congress Cites Closed Party Primaries As One Of Three Fundamental Reasons For Discord In Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solve American Gridlock LLC 's recent book points out that Congress has just two powerful parties, unusual among important countries in the world; the others have an average of 3.9. These two parties contend constantly to the extent that many vital matters do not get solved. Combative Congress , Your Power! Your Voice! ( ) focuses on why the United States has only two parties, why this restricts cooperation and problem resolution in the halls of Congress, and what corrections can be made.

The book – after considerable analysis – arrives at three root causes of the dysfunction; all are electoral systems. One of the causes is the closed party primary system that stifles competition from new parties. A result of this is the same party, the same ideas, and often the same candidates being reelected time after time. Another result is the suppression of fresh ideas and concepts being aired both in the political campaigns and in Congress. A final result is apathy among voters who feel their vote will not make any difference.

A second root cause of poor problem solving in Congress is single-member districts, often called safe districts because they send the same party and most of the time the same person to Congress in each election.

The third cause is non-proportional voting methods, particularly in primaries, often resulting in a candidate winning without having a majority.

