Aled Hughes Joins Kleinschmidt Associates As Principal Consultant

Seasoned engineering professional with more than 32 years of industry experience.

- Paul Larson, Regional Vice President at KleinschmidtPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering , regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Aled Hughes, P.E. , as Principal Consultant. Aled will lead dam safety projects and provide technical input to dam and hydropower projects. He will also support the growth of Kleinschmidt's project portfolio in the Western US.Aled brings more than 32 years of experience in civil/structural engineering, specializing in the design, construction, and rehabilitation of dams. He is a FERC-approved Independent Consultant and has contributed to the design, construction, and inspection of over 150 dams globally. His breadth of experience covers all phases of project engineering, from feasibility studies and conceptual design through detailed design and engineering during construction. Aled has extensive experience with the design and construction supervision of dam raising projects and the design of structural and civil components utilized in hydroelectric power plants including powerhouses, intake structures and penstocks.“We are very excited to welcome Aled Hughes to our team," said Paul Larson, Regional Vice President, "His extensive experience and expertise in dam engineering will enhance our capabilities and help us continue to deliver best in class service to our clients."“I am excited to join Kleinschmidt Associates and look forward to contributing to the company's success,” Aled Hughes, Principal Consultant said.“The company's culture, and commitment to innovation, collaboration, and technical excellence aligns perfectly with my own values.”Aled holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from Loughborough University of Technology. He is an active member of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) and the United States Society of Dams (USSD). He is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, and served on the committee of the British Dam Society. Aled is a Registered Professional Engineer in Nevada, Washington, Alaska, and Colorado.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

