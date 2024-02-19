1836 Property Management Outperforms Other Brokerages In Days On Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1836PM Team

1836 Property Management Logo

In 2023, 1836 Property Management outperformed competitors with quicker Days on Market, managing more listings and offering reliable investor services.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, outperformed nearly every other brokerage in the region for Days on Market in 2023.According to a new study conducted by the company - which was based solely on data from the Austin MLS - 1836 Property Management was 11 days faster, or 26%, then the average of the top 10 property management companies in the Austin region.The company performed 19% faster than the top eight brokerages, all of which do nine times as much business as 1836 Property Management does combined. 1836 Property Management handles about 11% more listings than any other significant property management firm in the region.The study reveals that 1836 Property Management was faster on average than every one of the main Austin brokerages.All of this follows the impressive results that 1836 Property Management has been able to produce for its clients.At the end of 2023, the company managed 828 properties, with $306.4 million in total assets under management. The company also worked with 852 total investors, helping to provide 1,305 residents with a wonderful place to live.From a client perspective, 1836 Property Management's rental properties have created an average return on equity of 10.15% .In addition to price, one of the biggest factors to how long a property will remain on the market is the condition of the property. That's why 1836 Property Management deploys Make-Ready best practices and works with trusted vendors to ensure favorable outcomes.1836 Property Management maximizes every client's return by reducing the visible and invisible risks. This all results in lower Days on Market, which results in higher income. After all, for every day that a rental property sits on the market, clients could be losing $100 in revenue all while expenses continue to be incurred.In addition to adhering to very strict Make-Ready practices, 1836 Property Management's professionals help to set fair pricing for every rental property according to that property's location and specifications, as well as market trends.1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process.To that end, the company maintains an active library of media resources online here .1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.

Kayla Gonzales

1836 Property Management

+1 512-994-4323

bdm@1836pm

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Q4 2023 Market Update: Average Days On Market & Number of Showings Until a Property Leased