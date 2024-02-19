Revolutionizing Fight Promotion: Social Warrior Club Takes Center Stage In New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWC is committed to nurturing emerging talent by providing free training opportunities for amateur fighters in Boxing or MMA.

- Romain Stitelet, President of SWCNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Social Warrior Club (SWC) is making waves in the world of fight promotion with its groundbreaking approach. SWC offers a platform that not only highlights elite pro and amateur fighters but also embraces a diverse range of participants, including local business owners, social media influencers, retired pro athletes, and fraternity and sorority students.SWC is committed to nurturing emerging talent by providing free training opportunities for amateur fighters in Boxing or MMA. This initiative aims to empower individuals from all backgrounds to pursue their passion for combat sports.Key to SWC's success is its selection of high-end venues in intimate settings, ensuring a remarkable experience for fighters and spectators alike. Backed by a substantial marketing budget, SWC events promise top-tier entertainment and unforgettable moments."We believe in providing opportunities for everyone to showcase their skills and passion for combat sports," said Romain Stitelet, President of SWC. "Our mission is to create a platform that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in fight promotion."SWC's success in New Orleans has paved the way for expansion into other states and countries. The organization plans to open franchised gyms nationwide, serving as both training facilities and community hubs for fight enthusiasts."We're excited to bring the SWC experience to more people worldwide," added Romain Stitelet. "Our franchised gyms will offer top-notch training and foster a sense of community for fighters everywhere."With its innovative approach, SWC has captivated fans and fighters alike. With a focus on inclusivity, high-quality events, and community engagement, SWC is poised to redefine fight promotion.For more information about the Social Warrior Club and upcoming events visit:About social warrior club:Social Warrior Club, a revolutionary new fight promotion company, is changing the landscape of the fight business with a groundbreaking approach that combines the thrill of combat sports with the entertainment value of major sporting events. The company is set to redefine the fight experience by streaming all their events online, featuring top-tier production quality, and creating an atmosphere reminiscent of high-energy basketball games.#about

