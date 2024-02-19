Pentagon claims Houthis position for first time underwater drones

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tactics, Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly deployed an underwater drone for the first time, marking a notable development in their ongoing conflict with the United States-led coalition. The Pentagon confirmed that the submersible drone, employed by the Houthis, was destroyed during a series of five strikes conducted by the United States Navy over the weekend. The strikes targeted three Houthi cruise missiles, an unmanned surface vessel (USV), and the aforementioned unmanned underwater vessel (UUV), according to an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.



The Pentagon asserted that the deployment of the UUV by the Houthi rebels presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and commercial vessels operating in the region. This incident marks the first observed use of an underwater drone by the Houthis since attacks commenced on October 23. The United States-led coalition has been actively involved in responding to Houthi activities, particularly since the initiation of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.



The Houthi militants, who control a significant portion of Yemen, have been targeting vessels sailing in the Red Sea, particularly those they perceive as linked to Israel. In solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, the Houthis have vowed to attack such ships until the siege of Gaza is lifted.



In response to these provocations, the United States initiated an international maritime coalition named 'Prosperity Guardian,' aimed at patrolling the Red Sea and safeguarding shipping lanes. The coalition's stated goal is to protect vessels from Houthi threats. Since mid-January, the United States and United Kingdom have carried out air- and sea-launched attacks against various Houthi targets in Yemen. These attacks have targeted "multiple underground storage facilities, command and control centers, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters" with the aim of degrading Houthi capabilities to launch attacks on military and merchant vessels.



As tensions escalate in the region, the deployment of an underwater drone by the Houthis introduces a new dimension to the conflict, prompting questions about the evolving nature of the conflict and the potential responses from the international community.





MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870299