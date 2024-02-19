America vows to block Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States has declared its intention to exercise its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, asserting that the draft resolution presented by Algeria would not be adopted as it contradicts Washington's own efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.



The draft resolution, expected to face a vote on Tuesday, proposes not only an immediate and complete ceasefire but also mandates all parties to adhere to international law. Additionally, it seeks to establish unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza and condemns the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians.



Thomas-Greenfield defended the United States stance by emphasizing the need for other parties to support ongoing diplomatic processes rather than proposing measures that could jeopardize the potential for a lasting resolution to hostilities. She expressed concern that the draft resolution could undermine delicate negotiations aimed at securing the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and implementing an "extended pause" to deliver much-needed aid to the people of Gaza, a population largely grappling with famine conditions, as reported by the United Nations.



The United States decision to wield its veto power comes amidst growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Algerian resolution seeks to address not only the cessation of hostilities but also the protection of Palestinian civilians and compliance with international law.



In response to these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet issued a statement rejecting international directives on a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians, specifically opposing the recognition of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu argued that such a move would constitute a major concession to terrorism, reflecting the ongoing complexities and divergent perspectives surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the diplomatic tussle unfolds at the United Nations Security Council, the international community watches closely to see how the situation will evolve and whether a consensus can be reached on addressing the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza.





