Hackers Place Order Of Over Rs 97K From Victim’S Swiggy Account, Two Held

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people by hacking food and grocery delivery app Swiggy account, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Aniket Kalra (25), and Himanshu Kumar (23), both residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

According to police, the duo was using 'Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to hack Swiggy accounts of the victims.

The official said that after hacking the account, the accused used to place orders from the victims account and then used to sell the grocery products at a lower price.

Their arrest came after a woman complainant, a resident of Sultanpur was cheated of Rs 97,197 by some unknown persons from her Lazy Pay account linked with Swiggy account.

During the investigation, technical analysis of call details and money transaction was made and it was found that complainant received a call in late night hours from an Automated Telephony Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System and she was told in Pre-Recorded Voice Responses that somebody is trying to access her Swiggy account.

Thereafter, her Swiggy account was hacked and online orders of Rs 97,197 were placed using her Lazypay account linked with Swiggy.

“Further, CDR analysis of the calling number revealed that the mobile number from which the complainant received the call is an application based generated number connected with IVR System. Simultaneously, details from Swiggy were obtained and it came to notice that the alleged orders were delivered in Gurugram,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

The mobile number used for delivering the products was found registered on fake ownership.“The team worked on all the available aspects of the case. The efforts of the team bore fruits when during IMEI search, the location of suspect was zeroed in Sector 7, Gurugram, Haryana,” said the DCP.

Raids were conducted and Aniket and Himanshu were apprehended.

On interrogation, Aniket disclosed that he used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato and Swiggy.

“Thereafter, he started buying grocery items from online selling platform at lower price through offers and then used to sell them in the market, thus saving 5 per cent-10 per cent on every order. Further, he along with co-accused Ansh, a resident of Punjab met on telegram and they both started duping people through IVR Calling system,” said the DCP.

Ansh has the data of people who have linked their credit card/debit card/internet banking with their Swiggy account.

“Ansh used to target victims by hacking their Swiggy account through pre-recorded voice responses and thereby accessing confidential data of victims. Then Aniket used to link a phone number registered on fake ownership with the Swiggy account of the victim and then used to place orders of Grocery items for as much amount as available in the account of the victim,” said the DCP.

The random addresses of Gurugram were provided for delivery of items to avoid any police action.“Aniket and his friend Himanshu used to sell the grocery items in the local market at discounted price and then used to send 50 per cent profit to Ansh via cash depositing machines or various UPI Id's,” said the DCP.

Himanshu owns a medical shop in Gurugram and under the guise of a medical shop he was involved in transferring the cheated amounts to various UPI IDs and accounts.

“Further investigation of the case is in progress to trace the co-accused and to link other cases,” the DCP added.

