               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Jordan


2/19/2024 7:13:55 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on the death of the father of HRH Wife of the Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

MENAFN19022024000063011010ID1107870279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search