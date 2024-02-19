Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Jordan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on the death of the father of HRH Wife of the Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

