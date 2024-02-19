Justice Ministry Hosts Pakistani Judicial Team

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Secretary-General for Judicial Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Saad Lawzi, hosted a Pakistani judicial delegation on Monday to assess Jordan's legal and judicial system.Lawzi highlighted the robust relationship and cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing advancements in Jordan's legal system and noting the Ministry's efforts to enhance the rule of law, human rights and legislative development.The delegation was briefed on Jordan's justice sector strategy and initiatives, including electronic services and remote trials, as well as the functions of various departments of the Ministry.The Pakistani team commended the Kingdom's expertise and the ministry's efforts to enhance the justice system and promote international cooperation, and the exchange of expertise with Pakistan.