Minister To Address Saudi Media Forum On Arab Media Transformations

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications and official government spokesman, Muhannad Mubaidin, will take part in the third session of the Saudi Media Forum, which opens tomorrow.Mubaidin arrived in Riyadh Monday and attended the opening of the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) in its second edition, which is part of the media forum's activities.He will engage in a dialogue session on Tuesday titled "Arab Media Facing Transformations: Ministerial Visions for Future Milestones."The minister toured the exhibition, commending the efforts of organizers in showcasing modern experiences in the media industry.The Saudi Media Forum, featuring participation from information and communications ministers from Arab countries, along with over 2,000 media professionals and participants from 30 nations, will address a host of issues, including the future of print journalism, media evolution, the digital landscape's impact on advertising, media response to crises, combating hate speech in media, and media coverage of Gaza.