ASE Closes 0.49% Down

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) was down 0.49 percent at 2,458 points at Monday's closing session.A total of 2.75 million shares were traded through 2,382 transactions at a value of JD2.87 million.The prices of 46 companies went down, 19 increased and 33 were unchanged.

