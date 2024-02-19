PM's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Ties With Japan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Bisher Khasawneh held meetings in Tokyo on Monday with the Ministers of Economy, Trade, Industry, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, along with Japanese officials, discussing bilateral relations and opportunities for advancement.Khasawneh emphasized that his visit builds on the significant trip made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Japan last year, aiming to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation across various sectors.Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Saito Ken, Khasawneh explored avenues for bolstering economic and developmental collaboration.Highlighting Jordan's strategic location, Khasawneh proposed leveraging it as a gateway for market penetration in the region, underscoring interest in participating in the Expo 2025 Osaka to bolster bilateral trade and networking.Expressing gratitude for Japan's support, Khasawneh acknowledged the pivotal role of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, citing the potential for future investment forums to deepen economic ties.Acknowledging Japan's support for Jordan's development, through the ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Khasawneh emphasized investment opportunities in the Kingdom in sectors such as green energy, information technology, and mining.In response, the Japanese Minister reiterated Japan's commitment to expanding economic cooperation with Jordan, citing the strong foundation of their strategic partnership.During discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Khasawneh reaffirmed the longstanding diplomatic relations and strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan, spanning 70 years.Khasawneh expressed Jordan's gratitude for Japan's support in its development endeavors and humanitarian aid to Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the Kingdom.Highlighting shared values, he emphasized both nations' commitment to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East through a two-state solution, ensuring security, stability, and prosperity for all.The Prime Minister briefed the Japanese Foreign Minister on King Abdullah II's relentless efforts, including recent visits to the United States, Canada, and Europe, to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure sustained humanitarian aid delivery, advocating for a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital.Expressing condolences for the earthquake in Japan, Khasawneh pledged Jordan's solidarity and readiness to assist under King Abdullah II's directives.The Japanese Foreign Minister reiterated Japan's support for Jordan and King Abdullah II, aiming to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and security realms, honoring the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.She praised Jordan's respected international policy and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Jordan.Expressing concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she assured diplomatic efforts to alleviate suffering and restore calm promptly.Khasawneh, also meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, discussed bolstering military cooperation, joint training programs, peacekeeping efforts, and combating terrorism and cybersecurity.Acknowledging Japan's condolences for the recent earthquake, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's solidarity and support for recovery efforts.The Japanese Defense Minister appreciated Jordan's role in enhancing security and peace in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for increased cooperation and exchange of experiences in defense.During his discussion with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tanaka Akihiko, Khasawneh commended JICA's vital role in Jordan's development projects, seeking financial and technical support for initiatives in education, water, and Aqaba.Expanding on Jordan's intentions, Khasawneh expressed interest in broadening JICA's training programs for capacity building to align with government efforts in administrative modernization.Tanaka Akihiko confirmed JICA's commitment to supporting Jordan through various aid programs, including assistance to refugees.In a meeting with the Chairman of the Japanese-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Tanaka Kuzunori, Khasawneh lauded the committee's contributions to bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of cultural and educational exchanges.Reflecting on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Khasawneh underscored the enduring partnership between Jordan and Japan, welcoming Japan's participation in key projects outlined in Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.Addressing regional issues, including Israeli aggression on Gaza, Khasawneh highlighted King Abdullah II's efforts to halt the aggression and promote a two-state solution for lasting peace.Engaging in dialogue with the Middle East Institute of Japan (MEIJ), Khasawneh elaborated on regional developments and answered queries on various international issues of mutual concern.