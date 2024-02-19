President El-Sisi Offers Condolences To King Of Jordan On Passing Of Princess Rajwa's Father

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has offered his condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of Jordan and his Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, on the passing of Mr. Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saif, the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, wife of the Jordanian Crown Prince.

President El-Sisi has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the family and the people of Jordan, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased with his mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.

