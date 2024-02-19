Denmark intends to give its artillery to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant and unprecedented move, Denmark has declared its intention to donate its entire artillery stockpile to Ukraine, according to statements made by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a panel debate at the Munich Security Conference. The announcement comes at a critical juncture as Ukraine has been facing challenges with personnel and ammunition shortages on the front lines, prompting calls for increased support from Western allies.



Despite acknowledged production issues, Frederiksen emphasized that both Copenhagen and the wider European Union possess substantial arms stockpiles, capable of meeting Ukraine's urgent need for weaponry. The decision to transfer all artillery to Ukraine reflects Denmark's commitment to aiding the embattled nation in its defense against Russian aggression.



Kiev's appeals for additional financing and arms have intensified, with Brussels yet to finalize its next aid package. Notably, the European Union's earlier commitment to provide Ukraine with one million artillery rounds by March has not been fulfilled. Frederiksen underscored the urgency of the situation, stating that Ukrainians are actively seeking ammunition and artillery.



She called on other European Union member-states to follow Denmark's lead, emphasizing the surplus of weaponry and ammunition in Europe that could be delivered to Ukraine.



The Danish Prime Minister also criticized the delay in the approval of a United States aid package for Ukraine. With United States lawmakers failing to endorse approximately USD60 billion in additional funding before the winter break, discussions are set to resume on February 28. Frederiksen argued that waiting for the United States aid package would be inefficient, asserting that Europe already possesses the necessary resources to support Ukraine's defense efforts.



As Denmark takes this bold step, it raises questions about the broader international response to the conflict and the willingness of other nations to contribute military assets to Ukraine. The move comes amid a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, with some European nations expressing reservations about the prospect of an "endless war" against Russia, as highlighted by Hungary.



The donation of artillery by Denmark represents a notable development in the ongoing support for Ukraine and underscores the complexities and challenges faced by the international community in navigating the conflict in Eastern Europe.





