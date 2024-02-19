Certificationconsultancy Is Preparing To Re-Launch The ISO/IEC 17025 Documents Kit For Calibration And Testing Laboratories

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Certificationconsultancy, a trusted name in ISO certification solutions, is pleased to announce the re-launch of the ISO/IEC 17025 Documents Kits for Calibration and Testing Laboratories across the world. The organization has over 100 national and international laboratories as clients who have successfully created laboratory management systems with us and been accredited under their respective countries' accreditation systems.



Their services have assisted organizations in obtaining rapid ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. The ISO 17025 accreditation audit is performed by auditors from certified certifying bodies. They give the best laboratory certification consultation for calibration and testing laboratories by doing a micro-level survey of the existing system and implementing awareness training programs (top, middle, and bottom levels). With the support of the consulting, hundreds of the global clients have successfully confronted severe ISO 17025 certification audits by various certification organizations and gained ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.



The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 documentation kit includes a comprehensive set of ready-to-use lab accreditation documents written in English and fully editable in MS Word format. The kit is easily customisable to match particular demands, and it has been utilised by numerous companies worldwide.



The editable kit listed below is included in the ISO/IEC Documentation kit for both calibration and testing laboratories:

ï¿1⁄2ISO 17025 Manual

ï¿1⁄2ISO 17025 Procedures for Laboratory Management System

ï¿1⁄2Exhibits

ï¿1⁄2Work Instructions

ï¿1⁄2Operating Procedures

ï¿1⁄2Blank Sample Forms for Various Department

ï¿1⁄2Sample Risk Templates

ï¿1⁄2ISO 17025 Audit Checklist (More than 200 Audit Questions Department-wise)



ISO 17025 documents kit can help save time and effort when documenting calibration and testing lab accreditation. The records show competent operation and valid outcomes, resulting in a more effective quality management system. The ISO 17025 documentation kit includes all parts and sub-sections of ISO/IEC 17025:2017, allowing users to make changes and print copies as needed. Many businesses have adopted ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards to improve their quality processes. The kit includes ready-made ISO/IEC 17025 templates and sample documents, as well as over 300 auditing questions to help you create the perfect internal audit checklists. These tried-and-true forms and templates are created with ISO 17025 professional help.



ISO/IEC 17025 is a worldwide recognised standard that guarantees the competence and capabilities of testing and calibration laboratories. Adherence to this standard not only improves the credibility of laboratory results but also indicates a dedication to quality and dependability. For more information about the ISO/IEC 17025 documents kit, visit here:



About Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancy is a major provider of ISO certification, documentation, and training solutions. The ISO Consultancy Company has over 2700 pleased customers in 65 countries for global certification and management services. Certification consultant is a pioneer in management system implementation and certification. Certificationconsultancy offers an editable set of documentation and training presentation kits for QMS, EMS, FSMS, OHSAS, ISMS, EnMS, BRC, FSSC, and other cutting-edge management topics. The certification consulting firm has a 100% success rate as a Global certification consultant for successful QMS, HSE, and Food Safety certifications. Under the consultancy projects, all clients passed the certification audit on the first try and obtained certification in the least amount of time.







