Iran Continues Dialogue With JCPOA Members, MFA Spokesman Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Iran is still in contact with the countries involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal signed in 2015, Spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on Feb. 19, the Trend reports.

Kanaani noted that Iran's goal is to revive the JCPOA, which requires the lifting of sanctions and the rejoining of the party that withdrew from the deal.

The spokesman added that Iran is pursuing this objective through diplomatic means with the other JCPOA participants.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

