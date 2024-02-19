Iran Continues Dialogue With JCPOA Members, MFA Spokesman Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Iran is still in
contact with the countries involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal signed in 2015, Spokesman for
Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference
in Tehran on Feb. 19, the Trend reports.
Kanaani noted that Iran's goal is to revive the JCPOA, which
requires the lifting of sanctions and the rejoining of the party
that withdrew from the deal.
The spokesman added that Iran is pursuing this objective through
diplomatic means with the other JCPOA participants.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil
exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.