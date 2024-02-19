Kazakhstan Cracks Down On Criminal Groups, Makes Several Arrests

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. The National
Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NSC) has
neutralized eight criminal groups in Aktobe, Atyrau, East
Kazakhstan, Jambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhetysu regions and
Shymkent city, Trend reports, referring to the committee.
According to the information, the operation was carried out
jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and under the
coordination of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Reportedly, 23 persons were detained, including adherents of
destructive religious movements. A total of 17 persons were placed
in a temporary detention center, and to 6 persons an obligation to
appear was applied.
"They are under suspicion of engaging in severe crimes, such as
promoting terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, as well as illicit
trafficking of narcotics and firearms. In certain instances, the
perpetrated unlawful acts were rationalized through distorted
religious doctrines," the NSC said.
Firearms, ammunition, religious literature, money, and drugs
were seized during the 49 search operations. About 250 law
enforcers were simultaneously involved in the operation in 8
country regions.
Investigative measures are ongoing.
