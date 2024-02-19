Ankara Holds Official Welcome Ceremony For President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An official welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been held at the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Accompanied by the cavalry, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the residence of the Turkish President.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square outside the residence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were played accompanied by gun salute in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the ceremonial guard of honor.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

Turkish officials were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then posed for photographs.

