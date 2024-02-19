Azerbaijan Presents Bp-Supported Translation Of Cutting-Edge Textbooks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan has hosted a presentation of five new editions of international textbooks, translated and published in Azerbaijan in the Azerbaijani language with the assistance of bp, from prestigious global universities, Trend reports.

The event is part of bp's larger educational effort, which aims to provide local colleges with access to world-class worldwide educational materials, knowledge, and skills.



Currently, a project is underway to translate five more textbooks, which will be distributed next year.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region, Communications, and External Affairs, spoke during the occasion.

"The five editions we presented today are a valuable addition to the list of 19 advanced international textbooks that we have brought to Azerbaijan (translated and published) so far. These books have been carefully selected and recommended by professors and teachers from local universities," he said.

"In these terms, all the books are really needed, ranking among the most demanded textbooks in Azerbaijan. Given that these textbooks are published by the world's most prominent higher education publishers, offering direct access to these books at our universities is a tremendous benefit to both professors and students. We will attempt to continue this support," Aslanbayli added.

The following textbooks have been presented:

Marketing Strategy: Based on First Principles and Data Analysis (Authors: Robert Palmatier, Shrihari Sridhar), Publisher: Red Globe Press, 2021, 2nd edition.

Digital Marketing: Strategy, Implementation, and Practice (Authors: Dave Chaffey, Fiona Ellis-Chadwick), Publisher: Pearson, 2019, 7th edition.

Economic Policy: Theory and Practice (Authors: A. Benassy-Quere, B. Coeure, P. Jacquet, J. Pisani-Ferry), Publisher: Oxford University Press, 2019, 15th edition.

Principles of Information Security (Authors: Michael E. Whitman, Herbert J. Mattord), Publisher: Cengage Learning, 2021, 7th edition.

Next. A Brief History of the Future (Author: Avi Jorisch), Publisher: Gefen, 2022.

These books are a gift from bp to local universities, libraries, and specialized scientific and educational institutions.

The total cost of the textbook publishing project is over 2.14 million manat ($1.26 million). This amount includes expenses for publishing 29 books, namely, 19 published to date, five new textbooks presented today, and five more textbooks to be presented next year.

