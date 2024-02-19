Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Holds Meetings (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. For the first
time in the history of the Foundation's activities, the
headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosted
two-day meetings at the level of representatives of the foreign and
culture ministries of the founding countries, experts in the field
of cultural heritage, as well as project managers and research
specialists of the organization, Trend reports.
Within the framework of the meetings, expert group meetings were
held, proposals for the preparation of the Convention on the
Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage were put forward, and the
tasks set by the heads of Turkic states to the Turkic cooperation
organizations and outlined in the program document TURKTIME were
discussed.
Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the President
of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova welcomed the participants and
informed them about the agenda of the meeting. She emphasized that
within the framework of the Turkic World Vision 2040 the work
entrusted to the Foundation on the implementation of the Convention
on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage has already
started.
The agenda of the meeting included issues related to the
preparation of the Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural
Heritage, consideration of the Fund's Activity Plan for the next
two years, and establishment of the Advisory Board of Restorers and
Architectural Historians of the Turkic world under the
organization.
Then the presentation of the draft Convention on the Protection
of Turkic Cultural Heritage was shown to the participants. Between
the representatives of state authorities, expert groups, and
employees of the Foundation there was an exchange of opinions on
the improvement of the document and other issues of mutual
interest.
Productive work was carried out on the establishment of the
Council of the Foundation and the preparation of the "Convention on
the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage". Regular online and
bilateral meetings were held with the expert group established by
the Foundation to improve the said Convention, and then the
conclusions were submitted to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and
Culture of the member countries of the organization.
The meeting also reviewed the detailed two-year Action Plan of
the Fund based on the applications of the member countries of the
organization and proposals of the project managers, including
projects for the promotion, protection, and restoration of the rich
heritage of the Turkic world.
During two days, the meetings were accompanied by speeches,
mutual discussions, and proposals.
To note, similar coordination meetings will continue to be held by
the Fund in the future in order to make coordinated decisions.
