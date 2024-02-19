American senator wants Russia branded ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the controversial death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a Siberian prison, United States Senator Lindsey Graham has ignited a debate by calling for Russia to be labeled a "state sponsor of terrorism" under United States law. While the cause of Navalny's death is still under investigation, Graham has been quick to attribute blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, alleging foul play before the completion of medical examinations.



In an interview on CBS' Face the Nation, Senator Graham urged the United States to take punitive measures against Russia, proposing the designation of the country as a state sponsor of terrorism. He revealed that he had already discussed this idea with two Democratic senators, advocating for consequences against Russia for the alleged role in Navalny's death.



The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by condemning Western reactions to Navalny's death as hypocritical and lacking principles. Moscow cautioned that any attempt to blacklist Russia as a supporter of terrorism would be a "point of no return" in relations with the United States, urging Washington to tread carefully.



President Joe Biden, who had previously signaled opposition to such a move, faced criticism from Graham, who pointed to Biden's earlier threat in 2021 that Russia would face "devastating consequences" if something happened to Navalny in prison. Graham aligned with Biden's stance, asserting that making Russia a state sponsor of terrorism would be an appropriate consequence for the Kremlin's alleged role in Navalny's demise.



As tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over Navalny's death, the proposal to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism introduces a new dimension to the already complex relationship between the two nations. The international community watches closely as the Biden administration navigates its response to Navalny's death and the potential ramifications for United States-Russia relations.





MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870250