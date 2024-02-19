Azerbaijan Reveals Start Date For Mortgage Application

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Applications for subsidised mortgage loans for 2024 are being
accepted, Azernews reports, citing the Mortgage
and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Applications for concessional mortgage loans will be accepted in
real time through the "Electronic mortgage and credit guarantee"
system integrated into the Electronic Government Portal
() from February 23, 2024, at 11:00.
Information on the conditions of mortgage lending and the use of
the electronic system can be obtained from the website of the Fund
( and the official YouTube channel
(@ipotekavekreditzemanetfondu ).
Note that the acceptance of applications for ordinary mortgage
loans started on February 2, 2024, and the process is currently
being continued.
