Azerbaijan Reveals Start Date For Mortgage Application

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Applications for subsidised mortgage loans for 2024 are being accepted, Azernews reports, citing the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Applications for concessional mortgage loans will be accepted in real time through the "Electronic mortgage and credit guarantee" system integrated into the Electronic Government Portal () from February 23, 2024, at 11:00.

Information on the conditions of mortgage lending and the use of the electronic system can be obtained from the website of the Fund ( and the official YouTube channel (@ipotekavekreditzemanetfondu ).

Note that the acceptance of applications for ordinary mortgage loans started on February 2, 2024, and the process is currently being continued.