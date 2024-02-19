               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Italian Defense Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/19/2024 7:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a post on his social media account, Azernews reports.

Extending his best wishes to the Azerbaijani President for his new term, the minister said:“Azerbaijan plays a central role in the Eurasian area. We will continue to develop collaboration following the path we have taken so far, also thanks to the strategic partnership that binds our countries.”

