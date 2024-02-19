Italian Defense Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic Guido Crosetto has
congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in a post on his social media account, Azernews reports.
Extending his best wishes to the Azerbaijani President for his
new term, the minister said:“Azerbaijan plays a central role in
the Eurasian area. We will continue to develop collaboration
following the path we have taken so far, also thanks to the
strategic partnership that binds our countries.”
