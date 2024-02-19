Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Holds Meetings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the first time in the history of the Foundation's activities, the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosted two-day meetings at the level of representatives of the foreign and culture ministries of the founding countries, experts in the field of cultural heritage, as well as project managers and research specialists of the organization, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the meetings, expert group meetings were held, proposals for the preparation of the Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage were put forward, and the tasks set by the heads of Turkic states to the Turkic cooperation organizations and outlined in the program document TURKTIME were discussed.

Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova welcomed the participants and informed them about the agenda of the meeting. She emphasized that within the framework of the Turkic World Vision 2040 the work entrusted to the Foundation on the implementation of the Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage has already started.

The agenda of the meeting included issues related to the preparation of the Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage, consideration of the Fund's Activity Plan for the next two years, and establishment of the Advisory Board of Restorers and Architectural Historians of the Turkic world under the organization.

Then the presentation of the draft Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage was shown to the participants. Between the representatives of state authorities, expert groups, and employees of the Foundation there was an exchange of opinions on the improvement of the document and other issues of mutual interest.

Productive work was carried out on the establishment of the Council of the Foundation and the preparation of the "Convention on the Protection of Turkic Cultural Heritage". Regular online and bilateral meetings were held with the expert group established by the Foundation to improve the said Convention, and then the conclusions were submitted to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the member countries of the organization.

The meeting also reviewed the detailed two-year Action Plan of the Fund based on the applications of the member countries of the organization and proposals of the project managers, including projects for the promotion, protection, and restoration of the rich heritage of the Turkic world.

During two days, the meetings were accompanied by speeches, mutual discussions, and proposals.

To note, similar coordination meetings will continue to be held by the Fund in the future in order to make coordinated decisions.