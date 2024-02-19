Von der Leyen asks for second term as president of EU Commission

(MENAFN) In a report by German tabloid Bild, it has been revealed that Ursula von der Leyen is set to officially declare her candidacy for a second term as President of the European Commission on Monday. The announcement follows von der Leyen's recent hints at seeking re-election, coupled with a promise to appoint a dedicated "defense commissioner" if she secures another term.



To pursue a second term, von der Leyen must first secure the nomination from her faction in the European Parliament, the centrist European People's Party (EPP). EPP lawmaker Daniel Caspary, speaking to Reuters last month, indicated that the party would nominate von der Leyen at a congress scheduled for March, pending her desire to pursue re-election.



The process would further unfold if the EPP emerges as the largest party in the upcoming European elections in June, as projected. In this scenario, von der Leyen's candidacy would be presented to the European Council, with a majority vote by the council's 27 members followed by the parliament's final approval required for her to serve another five-year term at the helm of the European Commission.



While opponents of von der Leyen, notably Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, may have reservations about her re-election, their ability to stymie her nomination is limited. Despite Hungary holding the council's rotating presidency after the elections, no single member state possesses the power to veto a majority vote in her favor. Additionally, the EPP, being a diverse organization comprising centrist and center-right parties, provides von der Leyen with strong support, potentially overriding any dissenters within the party.



As the political landscape gears up for the forthcoming European elections and the subsequent nomination process, von der Leyen's bid for a second term will undoubtedly be closely watched, given the potential implications for the future leadership and direction of the European Commission.



MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870213