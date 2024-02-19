Saudi Information Minister Inaugurates FOMEX Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Information Abdullah Alswaha inaugurated on Monday the second edition of the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX), with participation of the Kuwaiti Undersecretary of Information Dr. Nasser Al-Muhaisen.

More 1,500 media figures and 200 exhibitors are partaking in the event, one of the largest in the Middle East.

The event kick started with the Saudi minister launching the "SaudiPedia," a national digital encyclopedia.

Tomorrow will witness launch of the 2024 Saudi Information Forum, the third edition -- organized by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. (end)

kns











MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107870212