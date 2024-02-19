Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138561 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended graduation of the 31st batch of cadets at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy of Security Sciences.

3138544 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will head, Tuesday, an official delegation in a state visit to Qatar.

3138551 KUWAIT -- Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmou says the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar strengthens historical relations.

3138581 TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vows to keep supporting Ukraine through public-private partnership. (end)



