               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT


2/19/2024 7:07:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138561 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended graduation of the 31st batch of cadets at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy of Security Sciences.
3138544 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will head, Tuesday, an official delegation in a state visit to Qatar.
3138551 KUWAIT -- Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmou says the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar strengthens historical relations.
3138581 TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vows to keep supporting Ukraine through public-private partnership. (end)

rk




MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107870209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search