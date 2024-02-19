Dutch PM asks EU to stop complaining about Trump

(MENAFN) In a bold address at the Munich Security Conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on European nations to cease complaining about former United States President Donald Trump's warnings regarding defense spending and take proactive steps to bolster their own security. Rutte emphasized that Europe should prioritize increasing defense budgets and ammunition production, not contingent on Trump's potential return to office in November.



Rutte's remarks were prompted by Trump's recent caution that, if reelected, he would withhold military protection from NATO member states failing to meet the alliance's 2 percent of GDP defense spending requirement. Despite the unease in Europe over the potential consequences of Trump's reelection, Rutte urged fellow leaders to "stop moaning, and whining, and nagging about Trump," emphasizing that the decision to enhance defense capabilities is ultimately in the hands of European nations.



The outgoing Dutch Prime Minister argued that the imperative to strengthen defense is a collective interest for all NATO members, irrespective of United States leadership. He stressed that concerns about Trump's potential return should not hinder European nations from investing in their own security. Rutte asserted, "We do not spend more on defense or ramp up ammunition production because Trump might come back. It's up to the Americans. I'm not an American; I cannot vote in the US. We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor."



Rutte further highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that if Russia achieves success in Ukraine, the impact on collective safety and defense would be felt by all NATO members. He positioned his country, along with Germany and Norway, as already spending "in the top league" on defense and pledged to continue doing so. The Prime Minister's call for self-reliance underscores the importance of European nations taking responsibility for their defense capabilities, regardless of the political landscape in the United States.



