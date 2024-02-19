American senator claims Russian assets confiscation would rebound

(MENAFN) In a recent opinion piece for the think tank Responsible Statecraft, United States Senator Rand Paul cautioned against the United States and European Union's proposed seizure of an estimated USD300 billion in Russian assets, particularly those belonging to the Russian central bank. Paul argued that such a move would not only have negative consequences for both the United States and Ukraine but would also signify a blatant disregard for international law, damaging Washington's reputation on the global stage.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the United States and European Union have blocked Russian assets, advocating for their confiscation and subsequent transfer to Ukraine. While the United States has been a proponent of this strategy, some European Union states, including Germany, France, and Italy, have contested it, citing the immunity of sovereign assets under international law. The European Central Bank has also expressed concerns that such actions could undermine the stability of the euro.



Senator Paul characterized the proposed confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets as an "act of economic war," emphasizing that it could have severe consequences. In his view, the passage of the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO) by the Senate would only strengthen the position of hardliners in Moscow, eliminating any hope for stabilizing or improving relations between the two nations.



Furthermore, Paul asserted that the seizure of Russian assets would signal to the Kremlin that there is no potential for a negotiated settlement with Ukraine, potentially leading to further tensions and conflict. He proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that by keeping the assets intact, the United States could use them as a bargaining chip during negotiations, providing a diplomatic avenue for resolving the ongoing crisis.



In essence, Senator Rand Paul's warnings underscore the delicate balance between pursuing justice for Ukraine and avoiding actions that could exacerbate tensions with Russia. The article delves into the potential repercussions of asset seizure, shedding light on the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the importance of carefully considering diplomatic strategies in addressing the Ukraine conflict.



