Kevin Meyer Steps Down As Tiktok CEO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

TikTok CEO Kevin Meyer resigns from his position, days after President Trump administration was sued over an executive order to ban the app across the United States

He will be replaced by General manager Vanessa according to Reuter's memo, Mayer revealed in a letter that he resigned as the political environment has changed, he did what the corporate structural change required.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” Meyer said.

Yiming Zhang CEO and founder of Byte'sdance in a separate letter said, that the company is moving quickly to find resolutions to the matters Tiktok faces in America and India.



This comes as India banned TikTok app among other 60 Chinese applications for security concerns, followed to face the same faith in the United States.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram