Global Bioactive Wound Management Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market To Reach $3.5 Billion By 2030 - Combination Dressings Emerge As A Key Trend

Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is estimated at 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude Outlook Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions) Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days) Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care Startups Enter the Fray Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management 3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria New Bioactive Wound Dressings Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045) Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045 World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019) COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern Tissue Engineering in Wound Care Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)
3M Company B. Braun Melsungen AG Baxter International, Inc. ConMed Corporation Coloplast Group Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC AlloSource Collagen Matrix, Inc. Braile Biomedica ACell Inc. Axio Biosolutions Private Limited Biovotec AS Argentum Medical LLC (Silverlon) Avery Dennison Medical Bio-medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.
