NTT DATA And Beyond ONE Forge Strategic Partnership For SAP® S/4HANA Public Cloud Implementation

(MENAFN- B2Press) Beyond ONETM

collaborates with NTT DATA to implement



RISE with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud,

enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience in the



digital services and telecommunications sector

Dubai –

NTT DATA Business Solutions is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Beyond ONETM, a leading digital services provider and technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) company, to implement RISE with SAP®, SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and leveraging the latest innovations in the digital services and telecommunications industry.

Dr. Bahri Danış, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions MENA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“Combining our deep industry knowledge and global consulting expertise with the flexibility of a global delivery model, we are poised to deliver a transformative solution for Beyond ONE. Our goal is to ensure that Beyond ONE is equipped with cutting edge SAP solutions to meet their ambitious business objectives.”

Beyond ONE specializes in creating hyper-customized digital experiences in high-growth markets, reshaping how personalized digital ecosystems are offered to consumers. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Mexico, Oman, Kuwait, Chile and the UAE, Beyond ONE aims to disrupt the traditional digital service landscape. The initial Go-Live date for the SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud implementation is confirmed for the end of the second quarter, marking a significant milestone in Beyond ONE's digital evolution.

The partnership aims to tackle Beyond ONE's challenges head-on, including managing complex operations across the MEA and LATAM regions, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing network performance. NTT DATA Business Solutions will implement core SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud modules, such as Asset Management, Finance, Human Resources, and Supply Chain, to meet these needs effectively.

Manuel Etter, Group CFO, Beyond ONE, highlighted the strategic importance of the project:“Our mission is to create hyper-customized digital experiences that positively impact the lives of our users. With NTT DATA's expertise and SAP's cutting-edge technology, we are implementing the best and most innovative solutions to enable us to move beyond industry norms and create a more inclusive, colourful, and connected world.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director at SAP UAE, also commented on the collaboration,“SAP is proud to support Beyond ONE through our comprehensive suite of products tailored for the telecommunications sector. Our collaboration with NTT DATA Business Solutions will enable Beyond ONE to achieve improved operational efficiency and a superior customer experience.”

The implementation of RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud will address Beyond ONE's main business challenges, including streamlining business processes, enhancing decision-making with real-time information, and minimizing manual interventions while it executes on ambitious growth targets. This strategic move is expected to yield significant benefits for Beyond ONE, including increased inventory turns, better financial reporting, and unified business processes.

Furthermore, Beyond ONE's customers will enjoy improved service quality, faster response times, personalized offers, and access to innovative services, ultimately leading to a more satisfying customer experience.

About Beyond ONETM

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world.

We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at

For more information, please contact:



Ramzi Alabras

+971 58 567 89 49

[email protected]





About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drive innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients ́ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 15,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About SAP



SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit

