MBZUAI and UNDP partnership to advance use of artificial intelligence for sustainable development

(MENAFN- UNDP) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) inked a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) during the World Governments Summit 2024 (WGS) to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to meet sustainable development goals.



As part of the collaboration, the university becomes the founding knowledge partner for the UNDP’s AI for Sustainable Development Platform (AI4SDP), an initiative born out of COP28’s momentum.



The partnership aims to harness the power of AI to address critical global challenges, with a particular focus on environmental resilience, water resources management, climate adaptation, social cohesion, and reducing inequalities.



MBZUAI Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, Sultan Al Hajji, and UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Arab States, Mr. Abdallah Al Dardari signed the important partnership on the final day of the WGS in Dubai, which took place under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’ and witnessed 120 government delegations, and more than 85 international, regional, and intergovernmental organizations in attendance.



“MBZUAI is at the forefront of this effort, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving impactful advancements in achieving climate stability,” Al Hajji said. “Various UN agencies across the Gulf region will benefit from the AI4SDP once it is fully operational, and we are excited to be a part of this and contribute climate research, use cases, and scenarios that can be shared and implemented in the real-world.”



“We recognize the transformative power of artificial intelligence and are aware of both its potential and its risks,” said UNDP Regional Director Abdallah Al Dardari. “AI is at the forefront of innovation. Together with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, we are committed to harnessing the potential of AI in an ethical and responsible manner. We look forward to tackling global challenges together, focusing on pressing issues in the Arab region such as managing water resources, combating climate change and reducing inequalities,” he added.







MENAFN19022024005833012779ID1107870149