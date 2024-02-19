(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a
CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Units segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7%
CAGR
The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a
CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal? Manufacturing Industry The Pandemic Accelerates the Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation Automotive Manufacturing Construction Industry Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications Recent Market Activity Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth
