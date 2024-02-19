               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0515 - RIKV 24 0821


2/19/2024 6:46:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 24 0515 RIKV 24 0821
Settlement Date 02/21/2024 02/21/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 18,700 21,233
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.820 / 9.551 95.330 / 9.690
Total Number of Bids Received 15 23
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,200 22,933
Total Number of Successful Bids 13 21
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 13 21
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.820 / 9.551 95.330 / 9.690
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.879 / 9.287 95.538 / 9.238
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.820 / 9.551 95.330 / 9.690
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.840 / 9.462 95.398 / 9.542
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.879 / 9.287 95.538 / 9.238
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800 / 9.641 95.325 / 9.701
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.838 / 9.470 95.393 / 9.553
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.08 1.08

