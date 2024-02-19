MRHB Network And Digital Economy Centre Launch Strategic Blockchain Partnership To Support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MRHB Network and Digital Economy Centre Launch Strategic Blockchain Partnership

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marhaba Blockchain Information Systems (MRHB ), Saudi Arabia, a pioneer in web3 Infrastructure, has partnered with the esteemed Digital Economy Centre (DEC) of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is focused on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), initiatives aligning strongly with the technology goals of Vision 2030.Innovative Initiatives AheadRepresenting MRHB, Founder Naquib Mohammed noted“This collaboration has created several opportunities focused on leveraging Blockchain solutions for public sector entities within the kingdom. DEC CEO Dr. Hasan Al Ameer added“This partnership will bring MRHB's pioneering products and services to Saudi companies looking to explore blockchain & AI technologies. The unique shariah compliance of their platform is also particularly suited to the Kingdom.“A Visionary FutureBoth MRHB and DEC are dedicated to identifying and pursuing potential projects that resonate with Vision 2030's objectives, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront in Saudi Arabia. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a digital economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.About MRHB: Marhaba Blockchain Information Systems is at the forefront of ethical, Shariah-compliant solutions in the decentralized finance landscape, offering innovative services through its Sahal Wallet and other platforms.About DEC: The Digital Economy Centre (DEC) is a leading institution in Riyadh, driving the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia's economy in alignment with Vision 2030.For DEC: ...Contact: For MRHB: below

