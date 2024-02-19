(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022 Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) An Introduction to Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Major Components of CAM Advantages of CAM CAD vs CAM Major End-Use Industries of CAM Global Market Prospects & Outlook CAM Solutions & Cloud Deployment: Key Segments of Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Automotive Remains Major End-Use Industry Vertical North America Commands Majority Stake in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Competition Popular CAD/CAM Tools Noteworthy Startups in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Space World Brands Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries Key Professions Using CAM Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes Digitalization and the Future of Machining Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020 Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019 Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020 Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025 Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention amid COVID-19 Pandemic Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term CAM to become Critical for Construction Design CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions
