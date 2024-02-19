(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)

Major Components of CAM

Advantages of CAM

CAD vs CAM

Major End-Use Industries of CAM

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

CAM Solutions & Cloud Deployment: Key Segments of Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

Automotive Remains Major End-Use Industry Vertical

North America Commands Majority Stake in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

Competition

Popular CAD/CAM Tools

Noteworthy Startups in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Space

World Brands Recent Market Activity



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries

Key Professions Using CAM

Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption

COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology

CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools

Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions

CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry

CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

CAM to become Critical for Construction Design

CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market

Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength

Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities

CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs

Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 51 Featured)



BenQ Corporation

3D Systems Inc. (USA)

Creaform, Inc.

Hexagon AB

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

CNC Software, Inc.

exocad GmbH

Alma

Bocad Group of Companies

Custom Automated Prosthetics

Cutting Edge Water Jet Service

Diamondsmith

Kelyniam Global

Innova Systems UK Ltd. Graebert GmbH

