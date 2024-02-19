(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machining Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

Global Machining Centers Market to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Machining Centers estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vertical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Horizontal segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Strong Focus Shed on Automation in Manufacturing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Machining Centers

Robust Outlook for Industrial Automation Brightens the Sentiment in the Machining Centers Market: Global Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Machining Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Machining Centers: Overview, Types & Market Dynamics of the Machine Tools Industry

Machining Centers is a Strong & Lucrative Part of the Machine Tools Industry: % Share Breakdown of key Segments in the Global Machine Tools Industry for the Year 2022

Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift Towards Smart Manufacturing

CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive Manufacturing Technology. Here's Why

Rise of Precision Manufacturing Spurs Investments in Precision Machining Centers

Robust Demand for Precision Parts in Virtually Every Sphere of Manufacturing Drives Opportunities for Machining Centers: Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)

Market Witnesses Notable Uptick in Demand for Five-Axis Machining Centers

Combining Subtractive and Additive Machining Capabilities is the New Flavor of Innovation in Machining Centers

Horizontal Machining Centers Score Over Vertical Machining Centers

CNC Machining Centers With Miniature Inductive Sensors in the Spotlight

Metal Fabrication Drives Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers

Strong Demand for Metal Fabrication Services Translates Into Increased Business Opportunity for Machining Centers: Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Demand

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Led by EVs, the Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Sector for Machining Centers

Making Parts for Next-Gen Vehicles & Ability to Move Quickly from Prototyping to Mass Production to Spur Growth of Machining Centers: Global Sales of EVs (In 000 Units) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing Critical & Complex Components Aircraft Parts

The Massive Market for Aerospace Parts Manufacturing to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Machining Centers: Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Special Focus on IoT Enabled Machining Centers

Strong Growth & Progressive Maturity of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Means the Technology is Ripe for Integration in Machining Centers: Global Market for IIoT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

AI to Make an Impact on Machining Centers

Green Machining Centers Will Soon Be a Reality. Here's All You Need to Know Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth

