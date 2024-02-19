Kaafmeem: One Of The Most Prominent Participants In The Saudi Retail Forum (SRF)

(MENAFN- Mid-East) SAUDI RETAIL FORUM: RIYADH- SAUDI ARABIA – Kaafmeem proudly participated in the Saudi Retail Forum 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailMe in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time. The forum brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, and owners of global retail companies.
In keeping with the legacy of the Middle East Retail Forum, IMAGES RetailME held the Saudi Retail Forum at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel on December 17 and 18. The SRF aimed to foster dialogue, share experiences, and conduct effective discussions about the future of the retail industry in the Middle East and beyond.
Karima Saleh, Co-Founder and CCO at Kaafmeem , participated in the SRF with an effective presence and an inspiring discussion about the dynamics of e-commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the promising opportunities for start-up companies in the retail sector, and the future of the retail trade in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030. Karima Saleh shared the discussion with: Sultan Thawab Al-Jeaid, Director – Freight Forwarding and Logistics at Cara, Julie Samaha, Head of E-Commerce at Tamimi Markets, AURELIEN CUELLAR, Director Technology and Omni Channel at Chalhoub Group, Sundeep Khanna Partner at Deloitte, Enis Ayari CEO at Alphapedia, Roman Poludnev, Business Development Director at Honeywell.
It's also worth noting that Kaafmeem attended the closed session organized by Amazon Payments before the conference, where they discussed a wide range of topics, such as e payment solutions, various payment methods, and the challenges the retail industry faces in general.
The Saudi Retail Forum is regarded as an important event in the retail sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the GCC, and it serves as a model for conducting influential discussions, exchanging experiences and knowledge, and sharing different perspectives and visions of senior figures in the field from all over the world.
Through these discussions, Kaafmeem confirmed its commitment to developing and providing innovative modest women's fashion with a focus on quality and diversity in its collections , reinforcing its pioneering role in the field of women's fashion in line with customer aspirations and requirements.
Kaafmeem is one of the leading fashion brands in developing modest women's clothing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including abaya , tarha , and clothing . Established in 2015. Kaafmeem celebrates modesty through carefully curated clothing for the modern Arab woman. Kaafmeem firmly believes in comfort and quality. Kaafmeem strives to remain true to our spirit of innovation while honoring Arab culture.
الرياض، المملكة العربية السعودية – استمرارًا لروح التجديد والابتكار، شاركت كاف ميم بفخر في منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF)، الذي أقيم في المملكة العربية السعودية للمرة الأولى. جمع المنتدى نخبة من رواد الأعمال والمبتكرين والقادة وأصحاب كبرى شركات التجزئة العالمية.
استضافت شركة“إيمجز ريتيل إم إي – Images RetailME” منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF) يومي ١٧ و١٨ ديسمبر لعام ٢٠٢٣ في دورته الأولى في فندق فيرمونت الرياض بالمملكة، والذي يعتبر امتدادًا لمنتدى الشرق الأوسط للتجزئة، حيث هدف إلى تعزيز الحوار وتبادل الخبرات وإجراء المناقشات المثمرة حول مستقبل تجارة التجزئة في الشرق الأوسط والعالم، وجمع بين مجموعة من أهم القادة والمطورين والمبتكرين ورواد الأعمال وكبار الشخصيات في تجارة التجزئة.
وشاركت“كريمة صالح” الشريك المؤسس والمدير الإبداعي في كاف ميم بحضور قوي وفعَّال ونقاش ملهم حول ديناميكيات التجارة الإلكترونية في المملكة العربية السعودية والفرص الواعدة للشركات الناشئة في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة ومستقبل تجارة التجزئة وفقًا لتحقيق أهداف رؤية ٢٠٣٠، وشاركها النقاش المثمر وتبادل الرؤي ووجهات النظر كلًا من: سلطان ثواب الجعيد مدير الشحن والخدمات اللوجستية في كارا، وچولي سماحة رئيسة التجارة الإلكترونية في أسواق التميمي، وأوريلين كويلار مدير التكنولوجيا وقناة التسويق الشاملة في مجموعة شلهوب، وسونديب خانا الشريك في ديلويت للخدمات الاستشارية، وأنيس العياري الرئيس التنفيذي لألفا بيديا، ورومان بولودنيف مدير تطوير الأعمال في هوني ويل. مما أضاف قيمة فريدة لتبادل الرؤى والخبرات.
والجدير بالذكر أيضًا أن“كاف ميم” لم تقتصر على مجرد المشاركة في المنتدى، بل تم دعوتها لجلسة خاصة نظمت من قبل أمازون لخدمات الدفع الإلكتروني قبل انعقاد المؤتمر لمناقشة عدة مواضيع هامة من ضمنها حلول الدفع الإلكتروني وطرق الدفع المختلفة وتأثيرها على السوق والتحديات التي تواجه قطاع البيع بالتجزئة بشكل عام.
يعد منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF)حدث هام ونقطة تحول بارزة في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة في المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ومثال يحتذى به في إجراء المحادثات المؤثرة وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة ومشاركة وجهات النظر والرؤى المختلفة لكبار الشخصيات في المجال من جميع أنحاء العالم.
من خلال هذه المناقشات، أكدت“كاف ميم” التزامها بتطوير وتقديم أزياء نسائية محتشمة ومبتكرة، مع التركيز على الجودة والتنوع في تشكيلاتها ، وذلك تأكيدًا على دورها الرائد في مجال الموضة النسائية بما يتناسب مع تطلعات واحتياجات العملاء.
كاف ميم:
تعتبر كاف ميم واحدة من أوائل العلامات التجارية الإلكترونية الرائدة في تطوير الملابس النسائية المحتشمة في المملكة العربية السعودية من عبايات وملابس وطرح ، تأسست عام ٢٠١٥م. تحتفي كاف ميم بالاحتشام من خلال الملابس المختارة والمنسَّقة بعناية للمرأة العربية العصرية، وتؤمن إيمانًا راسخًا بالراحة والجودة معًا وتسعى جاهدة للالتزام بروح الابتكار لديها دون تعارض مع تكريم واحترام الثقافة العربية.
