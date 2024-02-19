Kaafmeem: One Of The Most Prominent Participants In The Saudi Retail Forum (SRF)

(MENAFN- Mid-East) SAUDI RETAIL FORUM: RIYADH- SAUDI ARABIA – Kaafmeem proudly participated in the Saudi Retail Forum 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailMe in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time. The forum brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, and owners of global retail companies.

In keeping with the legacy of the Middle East Retail Forum, IMAGES RetailME held the Saudi Retail Forum at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel on December 17 and 18. The SRF aimed to foster dialogue, share experiences, and conduct effective discussions about the future of the retail industry in the Middle East and beyond.

Karima Saleh, Co-Founder and CCO at Kaafmeem , participated in the SRF with an effective presence and an inspiring discussion about the dynamics of e-commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the promising opportunities for start-up companies in the retail sector, and the future of the retail trade in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030. Karima Saleh shared the discussion with: Sultan Thawab Al-Jeaid, Director – Freight Forwarding and Logistics at Cara, Julie Samaha, Head of E-Commerce at Tamimi Markets, AURELIEN CUELLAR, Director Technology and Omni Channel at Chalhoub Group, Sundeep Khanna Partner at Deloitte, Enis Ayari CEO at Alphapedia, Roman Poludnev, Business Development Director at Honeywell.

It's also worth noting that Kaafmeem attended the closed session organized by Amazon Payments before the conference, where they discussed a wide range of topics, such as e payment solutions, various payment methods, and the challenges the retail industry faces in general.

The Saudi Retail Forum is regarded as an important event in the retail sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the GCC, and it serves as a model for conducting influential discussions, exchanging experiences and knowledge, and sharing different perspectives and visions of senior figures in the field from all over the world.

Through these discussions, Kaafmeem confirmed its commitment to developing and providing innovative modest women's fashion with a focus on quality and diversity in its collections , reinforcing its pioneering role in the field of women's fashion in line with customer aspirations and requirements.

Kaafmeem is one of the leading fashion brands in developing modest women's clothing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including abaya , tarha , and clothing . Established in 2015. Kaafmeem celebrates modesty through carefully curated clothing for the modern Arab woman. Kaafmeem firmly believes in comfort and quality. Kaafmeem strives to remain true to our spirit of innovation while honoring Arab culture.

For more information and to explore our latest collection, visit our website: kaafmeem

الرياض، المملكة العربية السعودية – استمرارًا لروح التجديد والابتكار، شاركت كاف ميم بفخر في منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF)، الذي أقيم في المملكة العربية السعودية للمرة الأولى. جمع المنتدى نخبة من رواد الأعمال والمبتكرين والقادة وأصحاب كبرى شركات التجزئة العالمية.

استضافت شركة“إيمجز ريتيل إم إي – Images RetailME” منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF) يومي ١٧ و١٨ ديسمبر لعام ٢٠٢٣ في دورته الأولى في فندق فيرمونت الرياض بالمملكة، والذي يعتبر امتدادًا لمنتدى الشرق الأوسط للتجزئة، حيث هدف إلى تعزيز الحوار وتبادل الخبرات وإجراء المناقشات المثمرة حول مستقبل تجارة التجزئة في الشرق الأوسط والعالم، وجمع بين مجموعة من أهم القادة والمطورين والمبتكرين ورواد الأعمال وكبار الشخصيات في تجارة التجزئة.







وشاركت“كريمة صالح” الشريك المؤسس والمدير الإبداعي في كاف ميم بحضور قوي وفعَّال ونقاش ملهم حول ديناميكيات التجارة الإلكترونية في المملكة العربية السعودية والفرص الواعدة للشركات الناشئة في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة ومستقبل تجارة التجزئة وفقًا لتحقيق أهداف رؤية ٢٠٣٠، وشاركها النقاش المثمر وتبادل الرؤي ووجهات النظر كلًا من: سلطان ثواب الجعيد مدير الشحن والخدمات اللوجستية في كارا، وچولي سماحة رئيسة التجارة الإلكترونية في أسواق التميمي، وأوريلين كويلار مدير التكنولوجيا وقناة التسويق الشاملة في مجموعة شلهوب، وسونديب خانا الشريك في ديلويت للخدمات الاستشارية، وأنيس العياري الرئيس التنفيذي لألفا بيديا، ورومان بولودنيف مدير تطوير الأعمال في هوني ويل. مما أضاف قيمة فريدة لتبادل الرؤى والخبرات.

والجدير بالذكر أيضًا أن“كاف ميم” لم تقتصر على مجرد المشاركة في المنتدى، بل تم دعوتها لجلسة خاصة نظمت من قبل أمازون لخدمات الدفع الإلكتروني قبل انعقاد المؤتمر لمناقشة عدة مواضيع هامة من ضمنها حلول الدفع الإلكتروني وطرق الدفع المختلفة وتأثيرها على السوق والتحديات التي تواجه قطاع البيع بالتجزئة بشكل عام.

يعد منتدى التجزئة السعودي (SRF)حدث هام ونقطة تحول بارزة في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة في المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ومثال يحتذى به في إجراء المحادثات المؤثرة وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة ومشاركة وجهات النظر والرؤى المختلفة لكبار الشخصيات في المجال من جميع أنحاء العالم.

من خلال هذه المناقشات، أكدت“كاف ميم” التزامها بتطوير وتقديم أزياء نسائية محتشمة ومبتكرة، مع التركيز على الجودة والتنوع في تشكيلاتها ، وذلك تأكيدًا على دورها الرائد في مجال الموضة النسائية بما يتناسب مع تطلعات واحتياجات العملاء.

كاف ميم:

تعتبر كاف ميم واحدة من أوائل العلامات التجارية الإلكترونية الرائدة في تطوير الملابس النسائية المحتشمة في المملكة العربية السعودية من عبايات وملابس وطرح ، تأسست عام ٢٠١٥م. تحتفي كاف ميم بالاحتشام من خلال الملابس المختارة والمنسَّقة بعناية للمرأة العربية العصرية، وتؤمن إيمانًا راسخًا بالراحة والجودة معًا وتسعى جاهدة للالتزام بروح الابتكار لديها دون تعارض مع تكريم واحترام الثقافة العربية.

لمزيد من المعلومات وللاطلاع على أحدث مجموعاتنا، يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني: kaafmeem