Croydon Youth Zone Addresses Cost-Of-Learning Crisis With Oxford University Press

(MENAFN- Pressat) OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS COLLABORATES WITH YOUTH CHARITY ONSIDE, TIKTOK SENSATION MATT GREEN AND STUDY SKILLS EXPERT PRIMROSE KITTEN TO CHAMPION REVISION EQUITY



Make It Stick: A special revision equity event taking place Wednesday, February 21, from 4 PM to 7 PM at OnSide's Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon, livestreamed across multiple hubs nationwide. TikTok rapping science teacher Matt Green and revision expert and YouTuber Primrose Kitten will lead an interactive workshop designed to boost confidence and prepare students for success

Oxford, Wednesday 21 February 2024 Oxford University Press (OUP), leading education publisher, is joining forces with OnSide, the national youth charity, to host an engaging event specifically for OnSide Youth Zone members focused on empowering students to develop effective revision strategies.

Scheduled for February 21st at OnSide's Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon, the event will be livestreamed across multiple hubs nationwide. Renowned influencers, TikTok star Matt Green and YouTuber Primrose Kitten, will lead an interactive session designed to boost confidence and prepare students for success in upcoming exams. Each participating hub will also receive a donation of Oxford Revise guides to create their own library of revision resources.

This collaborative effort is inspired by Oxford University Press' innovative Oxford Revise series and driven by a shared commitment to address the increasing cost of learning crisis. A warning from OnSide last year highlighted Ofcom data that over eight million households in 2023 were struggling to afford communication services, including broadband, which was severely impacting teenagers' revision.

The event aims to provide impactful tips for effective revision while highlighting OnSide Youth Zones as valuable venues where young people can access the support and technology needed to excel . This is in addition to OUP's existing offer that any school in England which places an order directly from OUP, will receive 20% of all English Language and Maths Oxford Revise guides for free. This will enable teachers to give the guides to those students they feel it would benefit most.

Becki Bradshaw, Head of Revision at Oxford Education , said: “The Oxford Revise team is dedicated to ensuring that every student can approach revision with confidence. Recognising the heightened financial challenges faced by schools and parents, we are actively working to provide students with more equitable access to learning resources. Our revision guides are the result of collaboration with cognitive science and subject experts, encompassing a clear three-step approach. We are excited to partner with OnSide for this fun event to give students the best chance possible in the lead up to exams.”

Matt Green, said: “I am mega excited to be hosting an event for Oxford University Press and OnSide alongside the fantastic Primrose Kitten. Every teenager should have equal opportunities to revise effectively whether that is ensuring access to quiet study spaces, digital and textbook resources and supportive peer advice to manage wellbeing ahead of stressful exam seasons. We hope our event, based off the brilliant advice offered within the Oxford Revise series, will offer memorable tips and tricks to make revision less overwhelming and set students up for success.”

Clare Kanakides, Head of Network Support at OnSide, said: “We are really excited to collaborate on this exciting project with Oxford University Press and can't wait to welcome Matt, Primrose and the team to Legacy. Our Youth Zones provide young people with support and opportunities while outside of school so it's really important that we are able to offer them the chance to enhance their studies. This special event will inspire young people while providing a unique opportunity for Youth Zones across the country to come together at the same time.”

The pioneering Oxford Revise series leverages cognitive science to help“make it stick” when it comes to retaining revision information. Developed by subject experts, each Oxford Revise guide follows a clear three-step Knowledge, Retrieval, Practice approach. More information can be found at

Oxford Revise channels:

Website:

Purchase the Oxford Revise guides here via Amazon

TikTok: @oxfordchildrens

Oxford University Press channels:

Website:

Twitter: @OUPSecondary

#OxfordRevise │#MakeItStick

