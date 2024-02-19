Venice Swap: A Rising Star In The European Fintech Ecosystem

We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone for Venice Swap, the Lithuanian-based one-stop crypto exchange platform led by the Venetian engineer and entrepreneur Gianluca Busato, recognized on February 14 as one of the most promising companies within Lithuania's fintech sector, acclaimed as Europe's most advanced and among the world's elite. This prestigious acknowledgment comes from Dealroom, a leading European platform for tracking tech initiatives and venture capital movements, detailed in their "The Lithianian startup ecosystem 2023" report, available at Dealroom Report .

Future Unicorn Status

Dealroom has identified Venice Swap as a future Unicorn, a term reserved for companies expected to reach or exceed a €1 billion turnover. This exclusive group includes only eight companies, with Venice Swap being one of the three new entrants. Dealroom estimates Venice Swap's value between €364 million and €545 million , highlighting our significant growth potential and solidifying our position as leaders in financial technology innovation.

Innovation and Impact

Our journey reflects the excellence of an entrepreneurial path that has spearheaded an entire ecosystem of companies and applications. With the support of our business network, including the“Club Imprenditori Veneti nel Mondo” (“Venetian Entrepreneurs in the World”), we have spearheaded innovative projects that marry digital innovation with tokenization opportunities. These efforts have yielded groundbreaking projects across artificial intelligence, augmented reality, gamification, digital marketing, IoT, and more, significantly impacting the fintech sector and beyond.

A solid economic value for our community

This recognition is not just an accolade but a testament to the value creation driven by our ecosystem, providing substantial encouragement for our current and future endeavors. Joining Venice Swap and engaging with our utility tokens means more than pride and belonging; it represents a significant economic potential and value.

We are proud of our achievements and the value they bring to our participants. Our commitment to technological and digital innovation is designed to anchor real economic potential, avoiding speculative volatility and giving a solid economic value for our community of supporters and partners.

In conclusion, as we continue to grow and innovate, we invite all the interested parties to explore the opportunity Venice Swap presents. With our recognition as a future Unicorn and our commitment to impactful projects, we offer a unique proposition in the fintech sector.