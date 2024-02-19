National Musician Shares Secrets Of Good Tar Performance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Well-known musician Elkhan Muzaffarov has given a master class
on his tar performance.
The master class was organised by the International Mugham
Centre within the project dedicated to Azerbaijan's mugham art, Azernews reports.
The main goal of the project is to preserve and transmit to
future generations the Azerbaijani school of classical performing
arts through "mentor-student tradition".
Speaking at the event, the Mugham Centre director, Honoured
Artist Sahib Pashazade, stressed the importance of the project in
preserving and transferring to future generations the Azerbaijani
school of classical performing arts, including the "mentor-student"
tradition.
Tar performer Elkhan Muzaffarov emphasised that mugham is an
ancient art form that has been passed down from generation to
generation through traditions, from masters to students, for
centuries.
The master class was held with the participation of students
from the Music College of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.
During the master class, Elkhan Muzaffarov shared the secrets of
good tar performance.
At a lesson dedicated to one of the modes of mugham - Rast, the
director of the Music College, Nazim Kazimov, underlined that many
years ago he learned about the secrets of the tar playing from
Elkhan Muzaffarov.
He advised young people to learn performing techniques from the
master as much as possible.
Furthermore, Elkhan Muzaffarov presented rarely performed Mugham
compositions, stylistic features, and tar performance
techniques.
A series of master classes within the project, to be held
regularly throughout the year, involve prominent tar performers.
Everyone can take part in the master class. Admission is free.
Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully
demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional
Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870056
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.