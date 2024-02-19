               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Training Course For Tank And Combat Vehicle Crews Held In Azerbaijan


2/19/2024 6:08:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Training Course for Tanks and Combat Vehicle Crews is held in the Azerbaijan Army, following the training plan of the current year, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The personnel performed the tasks of managing tanks and combat vehicles for various purposes by overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in the course where the young soldiers of the mechanic-driver and pointer-operator specialties were involved.

To further improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel, all kinds of conditions have been created in the course.

MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search