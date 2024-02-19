Training Course For Tank And Combat Vehicle Crews Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The Training Course for Tanks and Combat Vehicle Crews is held
in the Azerbaijan Army, following the training plan of the current
year, Azernews reports, citing the Defence
Ministry.
The personnel performed the tasks of managing tanks and combat
vehicles for various purposes by overcoming natural and artificial
obstacles in the course where the young soldiers of the
mechanic-driver and pointer-operator specialties were involved.
To further improve the knowledge and skills of military
personnel, all kinds of conditions have been created in the
course.
