Azerbaijan Discusses Activities From Previous Year On Green Energy

The work done by the working group on "green energy space" in 2023 has been discussed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Regular meeting of the "Green Energy Space" working group was held in a hybrid form in connection with the discussion of the draft annual report on the implementation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" for 2023.

At the meeting, Chairman of the working group, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov gave general information on the activities of the working group and brought to attention the issues on the agenda of the meeting.

Deputy Chairman of the working group, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms Ramil Huseyn presented the report and noted the achievements and challenges achieved within the framework of the activities.

The meeting reviewed the directions of activities, indicators and the status of implementation of relevant measures within the framework of the set goals in the strategic document "green energy space".

Natural gas and electricity supply, formation of regulatory environment in the energy sector, development of public-private partnership in the field of heat supply, research of offshore wind energy potential, expansion of opportunities for the use of geothermal and bioenergy, creation of an information system on green energy sources, integration of new generating capacities into the energy system, use of environmentally friendly vehicles, hydrogen production and energy supply, measures to ensure their effective implementation were discussed.

Opinions of the working group members on the report were heard and recommendations were formulated, which should be taken into account when preparing subsequent reports. The Strategy document identifies measures to be implemented in the current year and tasks for their effective implementation.

In addition to the Ministry of Energy and the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, the ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Finance, Emergency Situations, SOCAR, Central Bank, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, State Statistics Committee are members of the working group, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, State Customs and National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Azersu OJSC, Melioration and Water Management OJSC, Azerenerji OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, Azeristiliktachizat OJSC.

It should be noted that 8 working groups were established by the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 12, 2023 to ensure full, timely and effective implementation of measures envisaged in the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and coordination of activities of relevant state bodies.

The "green energy space" working group also implements in this context the realization of the "green energy space" objective and coordination of activities of relevant state bodies.