Azerbaijan Discusses Activities From Previous Year On Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The work done by the working group on "green energy space" in
2023 has been discussed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
Regular meeting of the "Green Energy Space" working group was
held in a hybrid form in connection with the discussion of the
draft annual report on the implementation of the "Socio-Economic
Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026"
for 2023.
At the meeting, Chairman of the working group, Deputy Minister
of Energy Elnur Soltanov gave general information on the activities
of the working group and brought to attention the issues on the
agenda of the meeting.
Deputy Chairman of the working group, Deputy Executive Director
of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms
Ramil Huseyn presented the report and noted the achievements and
challenges achieved within the framework of the activities.
The meeting reviewed the directions of activities, indicators
and the status of implementation of relevant measures within the
framework of the set goals in the strategic document "green energy
space".
Natural gas and electricity supply, formation of regulatory
environment in the energy sector, development of public-private
partnership in the field of heat supply, research of offshore wind
energy potential, expansion of opportunities for the use of
geothermal and bioenergy, creation of an information system on
green energy sources, integration of new generating capacities into
the energy system, use of environmentally friendly vehicles,
hydrogen production and energy supply, measures to ensure their
effective implementation were discussed.
Opinions of the working group members on the report were heard
and recommendations were formulated, which should be taken into
account when preparing subsequent reports. The Strategy document
identifies measures to be implemented in the current year and tasks
for their effective implementation.
In addition to the Ministry of Energy and the Center for
Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, the ministries of
Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital
Development and Transport, Finance, Emergency Situations, SOCAR,
Central Bank, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, State Statistics
Committee are members of the working group, State Committee for
Urban Planning and Architecture, State Customs and National Academy
of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Azersu OJSC, Melioration and Water
Management OJSC, Azerenerji OJSC, Azerishig OJSC,
Azeristiliktachizat OJSC.
It should be noted that 8 working groups were established by the
order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 12, 2023 to ensure
full, timely and effective implementation of measures envisaged in
the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and coordination of activities of
relevant state bodies.
The "green energy space" working group also implements in this
context the realization of the "green energy space" objective and
coordination of activities of relevant state bodies.
