Air Force Shoots Down Two Russian Warplanes On Eastern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down two enemy warplanes on the eastern front, including a Su-35 fighter and a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"This is our land and our sky! Thank you all for your hard work! More to come!" he added.

Early on February 17, units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and a Su-35 fighter jet on the eastern front.

Early on February 18, a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in the east.