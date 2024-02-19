               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Army Trains Tanks And Combat Vehicles' Crews (VIDEO)


2/19/2024 6:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Azerbaijan Army is currently conducting a training course for tank and fighting vehicle crews in accordance with the training plan for 2024, Trend reports.

During the course involving young soldiers specializing as mechanics drivers and gunner operators, the military personnel fulfilled the tasks of operating tanks and various combat vehicles by overcoming natural and artificial obstacles.

The course has produced all of the circumstances needed to increase servicemen's knowledge and skills.

