Azerbaijani Army Trains Tanks And Combat Vehicles' Crews (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19.
The Azerbaijan
Army is currently conducting a training course for tank and
fighting vehicle crews in accordance with the training plan for
2024, Trend reports.
During the course involving young soldiers specializing as
mechanics drivers and gunner operators, the military personnel
fulfilled the tasks of operating tanks and various combat vehicles
by overcoming natural and artificial obstacles.
The course has produced all of the circumstances needed to
increase servicemen's knowledge and skills.
