Baku To Host Plenary Session Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The XIV plenary
session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will be held in
Baku on February 21-24, a source in Azerbaijan's parliament told
Trend .
The source said that parliamentary delegations from about 40
countries will take part in the session themed“Strengthening
regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”.
The event will include meetings of the Executive Council,
plenary session, and committees of the organization in the
political, economic, budgetary, social and cultural spheres, and
discuss a number of organizational issues.
The session will culminate with the adoption of the Baku
Declaration and the final assembly session report.
To note, the previous session of APA was held on January 8-10 in
Antalya, Türkiye.
