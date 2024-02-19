               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku To Host Plenary Session Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly


2/19/2024 6:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will be held in Baku on February 21-24, a source in Azerbaijan's parliament told Trend .

The source said that parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries will take part in the session themed“Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”.

The event will include meetings of the Executive Council, plenary session, and committees of the organization in the political, economic, budgetary, social and cultural spheres, and discuss a number of organizational issues.

The session will culminate with the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the final assembly session report.

To note, the previous session of APA was held on January 8-10 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870050

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search