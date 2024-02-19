Chetu Foundation Donates $60,000 To Fight Classroom Hunger In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, today announced that it has donated $60,000 to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger in India.



The donation will support Akshaya Patra's mission of providing free, nutritious mid-day meals to children in government schools across India. More than 200 million children in India face classroom hunger, leading to poor classroom attendance, inability to focus, and poor academics.



"We understand the gravity of school hunger," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "Akshaya Patra, the world's largest secular school lunch program, aligns with our mission to provide humanitarian aid and education for the next generation. This cannot happen if the kids are starving at school because hungry children struggle to focus ï¿1⁄2 school meals may be their only nutritious food of the day.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2This humanitarian crisis threatens these childrenï¿1⁄2s health and future success,ï¿1⁄2 she added.



Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, said that with generous donations like the one from the Chetu Foundation, Akshaya Patra can feed more hungry children.



ï¿1⁄2We started with a noble mission of providing 1,500 free meals to underprivileged children in 2000,ï¿1⁄2 Goel added. ï¿1⁄2Today, we serve over 2.1 million children daily in 23,000-plus government schools in India's 16 states and two union territories.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2The Chetu Foundation is helping thousands of children and allowing them to live healthier and more productive lives,ï¿1⁄2 he added.



Bansal said non-profit organizations like Akshaya Patra are vital in helping millions of children in India.



ï¿1⁄2We are proud that we can help provide meals to schoolchildren in India,ï¿1⁄2 she said. ï¿1⁄2Helping children stay healthy and learn are two of the major reasons we started our foundation.ï¿1⁄2



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



About Chetu Foundation:



Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change."



