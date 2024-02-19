Mauritania - President Of Republic At African Union (AU) Summit: “We Must Redouble Our Efforts To Achieve An Educational Revolution In Africa”

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 17 February, in Addis Ababa, HE. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and current President-in-Office of the African Union (AU), expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to African leaders for his choice as President of the African Union.

In his opening speech at the 37th session of the AU Conference of Heads of State and Government, he said he was grateful for this honor and aware of the magnitude of the heavy responsibilities that it implies, particularly in this critical and sensitive circumstance that our continent and the world, in general, are going through.

Her Excellency stressed the need to redouble efforts to achieve an educational revolution in Africa that provides its children with opportunities for education, training, and skills development continuously and contributes to unleashing the energies of African women's creative skills to empower them and strengthen their effective participation in leadership in various development pathways.

