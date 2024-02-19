Japan Vows Support To Ukraine's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to keep supporting Ukraine through public-private partnership ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighboring country.

In his keynote speech at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo, Kishida said he held the one-day gathering with a conviction that Japan has much potential to make its unique contribution to the war-torn country.

"The war in Ukraine is still going on at this very moment and the situation is not easy. The promotion of economic reconstruction, however, is not only investment for the future of Ukraine but also investing in Japan and the whole globe," said Kishida.

"Japan, through both the public and private sectors, will provide robust support for economic reconstruction and industrial enhancement that will lead to the economic growth of Ukraine, a country with significant potential," the prime minister said.

For his part, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his speech that Ukraine is trying to learn from Japan's experience of reconstruction, economic miracle, and modernization. Touching on examples of Japanese companies operating in his country, as well as energy, agriculture, infrastructure and auto-mobiles, Shmyhal called for further collaboration with Japanese companies in the future recovery process.

In a joint communique issued after the conference, Kishida and Shmyhal reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen and deepen comprehensive cooperation based on the Japan-Ukraine Special Global Partnership, as it was decided by Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in March 2023.

The two also agreed that maintaining and intensifying sanctions against Russia is a crucial and effective measure to deter its military activities and confirmed their determination to take necessary actions to prevent circumvention of sanctions' measures, it said.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, a total of 56 signed memorandums of cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries were unveiled in the presence of both leaders, including a treaty to eliminate double taxation, and documents on economic reconstruction and industrial advancement, as well as infrastructure's rebuilding. (end)

